Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Father’s Day, Disney Anniversaries

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twenty-second week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which features anniversary pins for Chip ‘n Dale, Mulan, and Finding Nemo.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.

Our favorite online retailer has added a new wave of cute collectibles that celebrate some of the best Disney characters and movies! Among the arrivals are D23 Gold Member exclusives and anniversary designs for Finding Nemo, Mulan and more,

D23 Gold Members can commemorate the 20th anniversary of Finding Nemo and spend some time reminiscing about early days of EPCOT's mascots Figment and Dreamfinder.

Father’s Day is on the horizon (June 18th) and Disney has introduced a pin featuring young Raya (Raya and the Last Dragon) with her dad, Chief Benja.

Chip ‘n Dale have reached their 80th anniversary and the duo stars on a special hinged pin and a mystery blind box series.

Finally, Mulan is also celebrating a milestone (25 years!) and fans can bring honor to their pin collection with a limited edition anniversary pin or a blind box series that when fully collected can be displayed in the shape of a sword.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $17.99-$29.99.

with individual pins selling for $17.99-$29.99. Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! Today is all about Disney anniversaries and celebrations like Father's Day.

D23 Exclusives

D23-Exclusive Finding Nemo Pin – 20th Anniversary – Limited Edition – $24.99

D23-Exclusive Dreamfinder and Figment Pin – Journey Into Imagination 40th Anniversary – Limited Edition

– $24.99

Father’s Day

Raya and Chief Benja Father's Day 2023 Pin – Raya and the Last Dragon – Limited Release – $17.99

Disney Anniversaries

Chip 'n Dale 80th Anniversary Hinged Pin – Limited Release – $24.99

Chip 'n Dale 80th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release – $24.99

Each pack contains two randomly selected pins from 11 overall designs.

The Series includes: Five Chip pins and five Dale pins, plus one Clarice pin

Mulan 25th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release – $24.99

Each pack contains two randomly selected pins from 10 overall designs.

The Series includes Mulan, Li Shang, Mushu, Cri-kee, Little Brother, Grandmother Fa, Shan Yu, Emperor, Yao with Ling, and Chien Po

Full set can be arranged to form a sword

Mulan 25th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $19.99

