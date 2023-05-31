Discover European Port Adventures With Disney Cruise Line

If you are wanting to plan a magical vacation, have you ever thought of the European Port Adventures with Disney Cruise Line?

What's Happening:

If you are looking for an adventure, how does Norway, Grease, and Italy sound?

You can experience all of this with Port Adventure on Disney Cruise Line’s European itineraries this summer.

These Port Adventures are designed to educate and entertain guests with one-of-a-kind experiences.

Plus, you will love all of the activities on board the Disney Dream.

There will be even more magic this summer with all European sailings celebrating the Silver Anniversary at Sea to honor the 25th anniversary of Disney Cruise Line.

to honor the 25th anniversary of Disney Cruise Line. Disney Parks Blog

The Greek Isles

If you ask someone about their travel bucket list, it’s VERY likely that Greece is right there near the top!

This country’s iconic coastline is a beautiful view from the ship when travelers reach the port of call in one of the Greek Isles, Mykonos, but there’s nothing like debarking to see it up close.

Are you looking for an active adventure? Mykonos has a ton to offer, from centuries-old architecture to beautiful beaches – and you can experience it all with a scenic tour of the area. Instagram lovers, the photo ops here are unmatched.

Or maybe you’re looking to relax and rewind during your time in port. Lounge chairs, a Greek-style lunch and crystal blue water are all a part of the formula for the perfect day at Elia Beach.

After a quick motor-coach ride, you’ll settle in for a peaceful day on the shores of the Aegean Sea.

Adventures in Italy

When you think of Italy, what do you think of? Incredible architecture, top-notch food and exciting culture are always top-of-mind for travelers in this beautiful country – and there’s an Italian Port Adventure to help you experience whatever it is that you’re looking for!

A walking tour through Rome’s famed renaissance architecture is a great chance to enjoy the incredible sights of the city, which includes stops at the Piazza Navona, the Spanish Steps, the Trevi Fountain and the renowned St. Peter’s Basilica.

Florence is another iconic Italian city for sightseeing, and you can take a Hop-on Hop-off open-air bus tour to over 14 stops at iconic places – so you won’t miss a thing!

You’ve probably heard of the city of Pompeii, but have you heard of Herculaneum?

Curious travelers have the chance to take a fascinating tour of this nearby ancient city that was similarly swallowed by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.

You’ll learn why along the way, but Herculaneum was actually preserved better than Pompeii, resulting in an incredible glimpse into the lives of the ancient Romans that lived there.

Explore Northern Europe

A cruise through Northern Europe is packed with opportunities to immerse yourself in vibrant local cultures.

Port Adventures offer unforgettable experiences during your port of call, whether you’re navigating through Norwegian Fjords or exploring the lush beauty of coastal Germany.

Cruising princesses and princes can live out their fairytale dreams with a guided tour of the historic Egeskov Castle in Fredericia, Denmark.

These grounds could truly be straight out of a storybook—complete with idyllic gardens, ornate decorations and a drawbridge over a moat!

The enchanting Schwerin Castle in Keil, Germany also offers cruisers a chance to experience regal history through expertly-preserved artifacts like jewelry, sculptures, art and more.

Indulging in culture and cuisine while in port at Belgium is a must! Discover the city of Ghent, known as the “gem of Belgium,” during a full-day adventure that includes a scenic walking tour, a canal ride through the city’s waterways and even time to explore on your own.

For those with a sweet tooth, test your candy-making skills at the Chocolate Museum in Bruges while whipping up your own pralines, truffles and other treats, all with the help of a professional Belgian chocolatier.

In Norway, explorers can discover the country’s storied seafaring history with tours of local Norwegian maritime museums (which includes a glimpse of a 9th century Viking ship), discover the quaint Nordic fishing community of Giske (and take in the view from a 19th-century lighthouse), or board a catamaran for a scenic cruise among waterfalls and mountain peaks (with a tasty Norwegian waffle break, of course).

In neighboring Stockholm, take a tour among famous landmarks and visit the Vasa Museum, the home of the oldest fully-preserved ship in the world.