ESPN, NBA, Andscape and “Shark Tank” Partner to Launch 4th Year of Champion Black Business Campaign

Following three successful years since the program launched in 2020, ESPN, in collaboration with NBA, Andscape, and ABC, today announced year four of the award-winning Champion Black Businesses (CBB) initiative.

CBB continues to elevate Black-owned businesses, showcasing the diversity and creativity of Black entrepreneurship and cementing their importance by sharing their stories across ESPN platforms during the NBA Finals and beyond.

This year, ESPN is working with Black-owned and women-led cultural marketing agency Seven Elements Group on the initiative.

Again involved is ABC’s ‘ Shark Tank

Rolling out during and around NBA Finals broadcasts will be 30-second films highlighting each business’s story, which will debut across ESPN’s digital and social media channels, in addition to Andscape.

ESPN is asking fans throughout the NBA Finals to use #ChampionBlackBusinesses across social channels with a call to action to shout out their favorite Black-owned businesses to help raise their profiles to national levels.

This past year, ESPN and the CBB campaign were recognized for four industry awards including: 2022 Marcom Platinum Award (Strategic Communications & Public Relations/Corporate Responsibility), 2022 Cynopsis Best Social Good Awareness Campaign and Sports Media Award (Diversity Initiative), as well as the 2023 Global ACE Awards.

The Businesses:

Boston, Rock City Pizza: Joseph Charles founded Rock City Pizza in 2013, honoring his passion for pizza and his years of experience in the restaurant industry. A pizzeria dedicated to the ultimate pizza experience, Rock City Pizza was named in tribute to Boston’s music legacy, and now in two locations, is a growing favorite with the community.

Los Angeles, Oldvine Florals: Oldvine Florals is a floral shop founded by Itika Oldwine-Grimble. Her inspiration to launch her own company came while working under famed Los Angeles floral designer Eric Buterbaugh. After two years, she launched her business as a vessel for her own point of view on blooming creations with a modern twist.

New York, NiLu Gift Store: NiLu is a gift store in the heart of Harlem that is owned and operated by Katrina Parris Pinn and her husband Mark Pinn. Showcasing Black community, craft, and culture, the local gift store’s mission is predicated on purposeful giving featuring online and corporate gifting.

Phoenix, Straw & Wool: Straw & Wool is a hat company owned by M Ali Nervis and Henry Dickerson, who noticed a gap in businesses in the Phoenix area. The shop is a destination for hat lovers and hat newbies alike with a variety of quality, affordable headwear and accessories.

What they’re saying: