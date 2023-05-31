Industrial Light & Magic Announces Rebranding of  ILMxLAB as ILM Immersive

As a part of the overall branding initiative at Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), ILMxLAB announced today that they are rebranding the creative studio to ILM Immersive.

What’s Happening:

Established in 2015 with key talent from Lucasfilm, ILM, and Skywalker Sound, the studio has since released multiple award-winning experiences in the immersive storytelling space for Star Wars Marvel

Recently releasing the critically-acclaimed Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition on PlayStation VR2 Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World

on Looking forward to the future, the studio will continue their pioneering legacy as industry leaders in virtual and mixed reality storytelling.

Learn more about the announcement on ILMImmersive.com

What They’re Saying: