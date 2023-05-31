Industrial Light & Magic Announces Rebranding of  ILMxLAB as ILM Immersive

As a part of the overall branding initiative at Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), ILMxLAB announced today that they are rebranding the creative studio to ILM Immersive.
What’s Happening:
- Established in 2015 with key talent from Lucasfilm, ILM, and Skywalker Sound, the studio has since released multiple award-winning experiences in the immersive storytelling space for Star Wars, Marvel Studios, and more.
- Recently releasing the critically-acclaimed Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition on PlayStation VR2 (which expands on the storytelling at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the epic lands at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World), ILM Immersive strives to tell connected, innovative stories across multiple platforms.
- Looking forward to the future, the studio will continue their pioneering legacy as industry leaders in virtual and mixed reality storytelling.
- Learn more about the announcement on ILMImmersive.com.
What They’re Saying:
- VP of Immersive Content Vicki Dobbs Beck: “We're proud to be an innovation hub with a commitment to continuing to push the state-of-the-art on behalf of ILM and Lucasfilm, inviting our fans around the world to truly ‘Step Inside Our Stories.’ This new brand name really reflects the growth and evolution of our creative studio and will serve us for many years to come.”
- Rob Bredow, SVP, Chief Creative Officer: “It’s such an honor to work with such a talented group of visual storytellers across a wide variety of mediums. Our updated identity better reflects our talent, innovation and the quality that ILM stands for across all of our divisions and global studios.”