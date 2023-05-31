Moon Knight Teams with The Scarlet Scarab in Trailer for “Moon Knight #25” and “Moon Knight: City of the Dead #1”

Writer Jed MacKay’s hit run of “Moon Knight” reaches its 25th issue this July and Marvel shared a new trailer for the issue and “Moon Knight: City of the Dead #1.”
- The milestone “Moon Knight #25″ will be an oversized epic featuring artwork from Alessandro Cappuccio, Alessandro Vitti, and Partha Pratim.
- The monumental story will see Moon Knight’s past and present collide as his old mercenary crew resurfaces, including former flame Layla El-Faouly in her official comic book debut!
- The events of “Moon Knight #25″ will lead directly into the special limited series “Moon Knight: City of the Dead.”
- Written by David Pepose and drawn by Marcelo Ferreria, “Moon Knight: City of the Dead #1″ will see Layla take on the mantle of Scarlet Scarab as she teams up with Moon Knight on a journey into the mind-bending underworld!
- It’s going to be a game-changing month for the character and fans can get their first glimpse at both “Moon Knight #25″ and “Moon Knight: City of the Dead #1″ in an all-new trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork.
- Witness the rise of Scarlet Scarab and a thrilling new chapter in the Moon Knight mythos when “Moon Knight #25″ and “Moon Knight: City of the Dead #1″ hit stands in July.