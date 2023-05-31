Pricing, Registration Details and Pins Revealed for Disney Magic HAP-Pins 2023 Pin Trading Event

Pricing and registration details, as well as the pins themselves, have been revealed for this year’s Pin Trading event at Walt Disney World, Disney Magic HAP-Pins.

What’s Happening:

Disney has revealed some new details for the Disney Magic HAP-Pins 2023 Pin Trading Event.

The new pin collection reminds fans to dream, experience, live, and share in the magic of Disney pin trading. From the big screen to the small, to the parades and experiences in the parks, this pin collection brings all your favorite characters together in a celebration of hopes and dreams come true.

Gather with fellow pin enthusiasts for an exciting event filled with special pin trading opportunities and experiences.

Guests wishing to attend the Disney Magic HAP-Pins Event will need to select one of the following event packages: Apprentice Package – Admission is $100 per Guest. Sorcerer Package – Admission is $200 per Guest.

Registration for the Disney Magic HAP-Pins Event will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on June 13th, 2023. See links below to register: Register for the Sorcerer Package Register for the Apprentice Package

For more information about the Disney Magic HAP-Pins Event and event packages, please view the Disney Magic HAP-Pins Event Packages and FAQs event itinerary

To see the pins available to purchase by event Guests, browse the Disney Magic HAP-Pins Product Catalog

The event will take place at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Convention Center on Saturday, August 26th, 2023, with event check-in beginning the day before.