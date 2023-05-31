Fantasy Flash Sale: 30% Off Select Boxed Lightsabers

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, shopDisney will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today they’re offering 30% Off Select boxed lightsabers.

What’s Happening:

It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at shopDisney and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!

Today shopDisney is offering 30% Off Select Boxed Lightsaber

Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Lightsaber Sets

Legacy LIGHTSABER Darksaber Set – Star Wars

Darth Vader Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set – Star Wars

Mace Windu Custom Lightsaber – Star Wars Light Saber | Lightsaber

Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set – Star Wars

Skywalker Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set – Star Wars

Well there you have it! Legacy lightsabers inspired by the Star Wars franchise are sure to be a big hit with fans of all ages. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at shopDisney.