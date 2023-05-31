Fantasy Flash Sale: 30% Off Select Boxed Lightsabers

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, shopDisney will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today they’re offering 30% Off Select boxed lightsabers.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at shopDisney and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!
- Today shopDisney is offering 30% Off Select Boxed Lightsaber including Mace Windu’s Legacy Lightsaber, the Darksaber, Vader’s blade and more.
- Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.
- As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Lightsaber Sets
Legacy LIGHTSABER Darksaber Set – Star Wars
Darth Vader Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set – Star Wars
Mace Windu Custom Lightsaber – Star Wars Light Saber | Lightsaber
Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set – Star Wars
Skywalker Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set – Star Wars
Well there you have it! Legacy lightsabers inspired by the Star Wars franchise are sure to be a big hit with fans of all ages. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at shopDisney.