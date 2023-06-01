Disney Cruise Line Introduces New Online Functionality To Castaway Club Members

Disney Cruise Line has introduced added online functionality for Castaway Club members, giving them the option to view their folios after their cruise, and the ability to merge their Castaway Club login info with their online Disney Account.

What’s Happening:

DIsney Cruise Line continues to introduce new functionalities that improve the user experience and provide more flexibility across the destinations their fleet visits, and have introduced two new online functionalities that are now available for Castaway Club members.

Castaway Club members may now download a copy of their folio following their cruise.

Folios will be available approximately 24 hours after the cruise via the ‘My Cruises’ section on the Castaway Club page and can be downloaded for up to 90 days. Please note that guests may only download the folio for their own stateroom.

Guests will also have the ability to link their Castaway Club ID to their online Disney account profile following their cruise.

Simply select “Link your account” under “Unlock Exclusive Member Benefits” on the Castaway Club landing page.

Guests looking to link their accounts can do so by entering either their Castaway Club ID or the reservation number for their Disney cruise. The guest details, including name and birthdate, on their Disney account profile must match the information on their Castaway Club profile or reservation in order to successfully link their accounts.

Castaway Club is Disney Cruise Line’s way of recognizing Guests who have sailed with the line. If you've ever been on a Disney cruise, you're already a member—plus you’re eligible to receive exclusive at-home and onboard benefits that can make your next cruise even more magical.

There are different levels in the Castaway Club tiers. After a single sailing aboard Disney Cruise Line, guests become Silver Castaway Club members, from there the tiers are as follows: Gold Member – After Completing 5 Sailings Platinum Member – After Completing 10 Sailings Pearl Member – After Completing 25 Sailings.

Disney Cruise Line recently introduced the newest tier, Pearl, as part of the 25th Anniversary Silver Celebration at Sea festivities. As the line’s biggest fans, Pearl members will unlock new at-home and onboard benefits, including booking new itineraries 4 days before the general public, adding cruise activities 123 days prior to sailing, Complimentary Unlimited Digital Photo Package, Plus, all Silver, Gold and Platinum Castaway Club Member Benefits.