Disney100: shopDisney Spotlights New Disney x Tommy Hilfiger Collection Starring Mickey Mouse

At long last the Disney x Tommy Hilfiger collection launched at shopDisney with styles spanning button downs, shirt dresses, sweaters, skirts, pullovers, shorts, ears, and more! Disney fans can step into a world of wonder with crafted collegiate wear featuring their favorite Disney characters!

Mickey brings his playful nature to this classic striped button down shirt by Tommy Hilfiger. The fun design has little Mickey pulling, sliding down, squeezing and climbing the blue stripes of this cotton shirt that features a chest pocket and button collar.

Two style icons come together in this effortlessly chic Mickey Mouse sleeveless shirt dress by Tommy Hilfiger. With an adorable allover striped pattern dotted with vintage-era Mickey screen art, this classic A-line cotton dress has a full-button front and tie waist. It's sure to be your go-to dress all season long.

Mickey gives a playful wink on the front of this knit sweater from Tommy Hilfiger. Created as part of the Disney100 celebrations, this top's bold black and white design pays tribute to the character who, by Walt's own admission, was the one who started it all. Now you can continue Mickey's legacy in style when wearing this fashionable pullover.

An American icon has teamed up with a fashion icon to create this skirt with its timeless sense of style. Mickey's unmistakable silhouette is featured on one pleat while bands of Tommy Hilfiger's signature colors of red, white and blue circle the sporty design.

When it's a little breezy, Mickey keeps things warm and bright with this Mickey Mouse polka dot sweater by Tommy Hilfiger. The acclaimed designer brings effortless chic to the V-neck style that's inspired by classic cricket sweaters, complete with striped collar, cuffs and hem. Mickey brings the fun with icons and dots that make for a winning look.

Guests can find these Disney x Tommy Hilfiger Disney100 styles and more available now on shopDisney and prices range from $69.50-$449.00.

While the official anniversary doesn't come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023!