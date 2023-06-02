“GMA” Guest List: Samuel L. Jackson, Cast of “Cruel Summer” and More to Appear Week of June 5th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 5th-10th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 5th-10th:

  • Monday, June 5
    • GMA Out Loud with Elton John for National AIDS Day
    • Eva Pilgrim and an emotional reunion
    • Michael Waldman (The Supermajority)
  • Tuesday, June 6
    • Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe (Outlander)
    • Martinus Evans (Slow AF Run Club)
    • Elizabeth Gilbert
    • GMA Out Loud with Elliot Page (Pageboy)
    • Sally Jenkins (The Right Call)
  • Wednesday, June 7
    • Gloria Gaynor and Betsy Schechter (Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive)
    • Performance and chat with Alicia Keys
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, June 8
    • Matt Gutman reports on recent heroic actions of Rams star Raheem Morris
    • Sarah Jessica Parker and Elysha Chang (A Quitter’s Paradise)
    • Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood (Cruel Summer)
    • Jess Sims (Peloton instructor)
    • DeVon Franklin (Flamin’ Hot)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, June 9
  • Saturday, June 10
    • TBA

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.