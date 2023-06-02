“GMA” Guest List: Samuel L. Jackson, Cast of “Cruel Summer” and More to Appear Week of June 5th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 5th-10th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 5th-10th:

Monday, June 5 GMA Out Loud with Elton John for National AIDS Day Eva Pilgrim and an emotional reunion Michael Waldman ( The Supermajority )

Tuesday, June 6 Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe ( Outlander ) Martinus Evans ( Slow AF Run Club ) Elizabeth Gilbert GMA Out Loud with Elliot Page ( Pageboy ) Sally Jenkins ( The Right Call )

Wednesday, June 7 Gloria Gaynor and Betsy Schechter ( Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive ) Performance and chat with Alicia Keys Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 8 Matt Gutman reports on recent heroic actions of Rams star Raheem Morris Sarah Jessica Parker and Elysha Chang ( A Quitter’s Paradise ) Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood ( Cruel Summer ) Jess Sims (Peloton instructor) DeVon Franklin ( Flamin’ Hot ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, June 9 Eric McCormack, Alex Moffat and Lilli Cooper and Jason Alexander ( The Cottage ) Samuel L. Jackson ( Secret Invasion ) Chef Alisa Reynolds ( Searching for Soul Food )

Saturday, June 10 TBA



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.