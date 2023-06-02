“GMA” Guest List: Samuel L. Jackson, Cast of “Cruel Summer” and More to Appear Week of June 5th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 5th-10th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
GMA Guests for the Week of June 5th-10th:
- Monday, June 5
- GMA Out Loud with Elton John for National AIDS Day
- Eva Pilgrim and an emotional reunion
- Michael Waldman (The Supermajority)
- Tuesday, June 6
- Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe (Outlander)
- Martinus Evans (Slow AF Run Club)
- Elizabeth Gilbert
- GMA Out Loud with Elliot Page (Pageboy)
- Sally Jenkins (The Right Call)
- Wednesday, June 7
- Gloria Gaynor and Betsy Schechter (Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive)
- Performance and chat with Alicia Keys
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, June 8
- Matt Gutman reports on recent heroic actions of Rams star Raheem Morris
- Sarah Jessica Parker and Elysha Chang (A Quitter’s Paradise)
- Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood (Cruel Summer)
- Jess Sims (Peloton instructor)
- DeVon Franklin (Flamin’ Hot)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, June 9
- Eric McCormack, Alex Moffat and Lilli Cooper and Jason Alexander (The Cottage)
- Samuel L. Jackson (Secret Invasion)
- Chef Alisa Reynolds (Searching for Soul Food)
- Saturday, June 10
- TBA
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.