Disney Cruise Line Recognized Again By Forbes For Customer Service and Exemplary Dining

Disney Cruise Line has once again been recognized by Forges for delivering an outstanding guest experience, focusing on their level of service and popular dining experiences.

What’s Happening:

Recently named a Customer Experience All-Star by Forbes and identified by readers of Food & Wine as having one of the best culinary experiences at sea, Disney Cruise Line is known for welcoming guests with its signature service and immersive storytelling, all while helping to create memories that last a lifetime.

Disney Cruise Line is currently celebrating their 25th anniversary with special sailings on all five of their ships.

The “Silver Anniversary at Sea” sailings kicked off last month, where guests will encounter new entertainment, limited-time enhancements, eye-catching decor, whimsical merchandise and other delightful surprises, all imbued with the magical spirit of this once-in-a-lifetime event: Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse will don dazzling new ensembles to mark the occasion. Their coordinated looks will feature shimmering, multi-toned fabric and swirling designs reminiscent of ocean waves. The iconic duo will make appearances in their festive attire exclusively aboard “Silver Anniversary at Sea” sailings across the Disney Cruise Line fleet. New family entertainment and activities will culminate in shimmering evening experiences created exclusively for the anniversary celebration. Throughout their voyage, guests will discover themed culinary creations, from fanciful desserts to inspired craft cocktails and beyond. Guests can commemorate Disney Cruise Line’s “Silver Anniversary at Sea” with the Shimmering Seas Collection, a line of dedicated merchandise featuring a new signature color. Inspired by the magical glow of sunshine reflecting upon turquoise waters, the Shimmering Seas Collection will include an assortment of apparel, accessories, drinkware, keepsakes and more.

