Funko “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Pop! Wave, “Raiders” Pop! Movie Poster Land at Entertainment Earth

We’re closing in on the final weeks until the highly anticipated Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters and at long last, Funko Pop! figures inspired by the film have been revealed. That’s right adventurers, you can complete your Indiana Jones collection with four figures from the new movie (and one classic too!).

What’s Happening:

Raise your hand if you’re excited to jump back into the action world of Indiana Jones ! Our favorite archeologist is back for one final (?) adventure and that means it’s time for new merchandise too.

! Our favorite archeologist is back for one final (?) adventure and that means it’s time for new merchandise too. Funko has four new Pop! figures themed to Dial of Destiny as well as one Pop! Movie Poster collectible for Raiders of the Lost Ark .

as well as one Pop! Movie Poster collectible for . The Dial of Destiny lineup includes: Teddy Kumar Helena Shaw Dr. Jurgen Indiana Jones

lineup includes: Each character in this wave stands on a “stone” dais that features engravings along with the words “Indiana Jones”

In addition to standalone figures, there’s also a Pop! Movie Poster of Raiders of the Lost Ark and includes an Indiana Jones Pop! secured in a hard plastic case. As with all figures in the Movie Poster line they cannot be removed from the case, but they’ll look great amongst all of your other Indiana Jones memorabilia.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Funko Pop! collectibles are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Funko Pop! collectibles are available for pre-order Items are expected to ship between June and July 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and sees Harrison Ford reprising the role of this beloved character. The film arrives in theaters June 30th.