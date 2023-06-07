“Ahsoka” to Premiere August 23 on Disney+

Things have changed. Star Wars has released a new teaser for the highly anticipated Ahsoka series and revealed that the series will debut on August 23rd.

Ahsoka begins her hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn in the tense new teaser for the upcoming series.

We also see Ahsoka meet with Sabine Wren , a popular character from Star Wars Rebels .

About Ahsoka:

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

