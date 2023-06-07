“Ahsoka” to Premiere August 23 on Disney+

Things have changed. Star Wars has released a new teaser for the highly anticipated Ahsoka series and revealed that the series will debut on August 23rd.

  • Ahsoka begins her hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn in the tense new teaser for the upcoming series.
  • We also see Ahsoka meet with Sabine Wren, a popular character from Star Wars Rebels.
  • The teaser also refers to Ahsoka as a Rebel, Outcast and Jedi, playing off of her history from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series.
  • Check out the new teaser below:

About Ahsoka:

  • Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
  • The series will also star:
    • Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
    • Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
    • Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
    • Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
    • Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
    • David Tennant as Huyang
    • Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
    • Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger
  • Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
  • Ahsoka debuts on Disney+ in August 2023.
