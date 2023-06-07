National Geographic Expeditions Signature Land Early Booking Offer for 2024

by |
Tags: ,

​For a limited time only, if you want to plan a National Geographic Expedition, you can save on Signature Land trips to North America and around the world.

What's Happening:

  • For a limited time, National Geographic Expeditions travelers can save on exciting Signature Land trips to North America and around the world.

Book by September 5, 2023 and enjoy the following offers:

  • Save $400 per person on select 2024 North America Signature Land itineraries
  • Save $500 per person on select 2024 international Signature Land itineraries
  • Take advantage of these limited-time savings by mentioning Offer Code: SLEBR24
  • This offer has limited availability, so reserve your trip soon.

Important Details:

  • Trip must be booked by September 5, 2023 to take advantage of this offer
  • Booking begins June 7, 2023
  • Offer is limited to 4 guests per departure
  • Offer excludes Jordan and Petra Extensions
  • Valid on select Signature Land itineraries only
  • Valid on new bookings only
  • Available for online booking with the Offer Code: SLEBR24
  • Offer is not combinable with any existing offers, discounts or promotions
  • Offer availability is limited for each departure
  • Disney Vacation Club Member Exchange: At least one person in the traveling party must book with Reservation Points when exchanging through Member Services.
  • Between June 7 and September 5, 2023, book select National Geographic Expeditions Signature Land itineraries and save: (1) $400 off per person on select North America Land departures; or (2) $500 off per person on select International Land departures.
  • Valid only on select departures with travel start dates between January and December 2024.
  • The per-person savings is taken from the non-discounted prevailing rate for each departure as quoted on the date of booking (“Regular Rate”).
  • Regular Rates are based on double occupancy, vary depending on departure date and time of booking, and are subject to change.
  • Offer availability is limited for each departure. Travel must be booked 30 days prior to the applicable departure date.
  • Not applicable to deposits or extensions.
  • Qualifying itineraries have an offer designation on the Special Offers box of the itinerary page on https://www.nationalgeographic.com/expeditions/.