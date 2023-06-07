National Geographic’s “Running Wild with Bear Grills: The Challenge” Season 7 Gets July Premiere Date

World-renowned survivalist Bear Grylls is gearing up for a new season of thrill-seeking, bug-eating adventures in National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

premieres July 9 at 9/8c on National Geographic. Continuing to push superstars’ comfort levels, Bear and his guests will venture from the highest peaks of Scotland to unforgiving terrain in Wyoming for more ultimate, life-changing challenges and adventures.

Guests this season include: Comedian and actor Russell Brand ( Get Him to the Greek ) Academy Award-nominee and BAFTA Award-winner Bradley Cooper ( Guardians of the Galaxy, A Star Is Born ) Academy Award-nominee, BAFTA Award-winner and Emmy Award-winner Benedict Cumberbatch ( Doctor Strange, The Power of the Dog ) Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning actor, rapper, writer and producer Daveed Diggs ( The Little Mermaid, Blindspotting, Hamilton ) GRAMMY, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, author and producer Cynthia Erivo ( Harriet, Genius: Aretha ) Academy Award-winning actor Troy Kostur ( CODA, The Mandalorian ) Emmy Award-winner Tatiana Maslany ( She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Orphan Black ) International critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Rita Ora

This season, guests will continue to be tested both physically and mentally beyond their limits — like Bradley Cooper spending a night hanging off the side of a cliff, Cynthia Erivo traversing a freezing waterfall, and Troy Kotsur battling raging rivers as Bear’s first deaf guest.

Bear teaches each celebrity a key set of survival skills they will then have to master on their own under a high-intensity moment to earn their extraction from the wilderness. Fears will be conquered, and limits will be tested.

This season’s celebrity guest lineup and challenges include the following:

BRADLEY COOPER IN THE WYOMING BASIN Premieres July 9 at 9/8c on National Geographic Bradley Cooper joins Bear on an adventure through the rugged canyons of the Wyoming Basin. Bear teaches Bradley how to use a grappling hook gun, as well as key mountaineering rope skills, to traverse a series of towering ravines. The two spend the night hanging on the side of a cliff, and on day two, Bradley is faced with daunting challenges during a harsh winter snowstorm.



BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH ON THE ISLE OF SKYE Premieres July 16 at 9/8c on National Geographic Bear Grylls takes prolific Marvel superstar and venerated actor Benedict Cumberbatch on an adventure across the Isle of Skye in Scotland. They descend massive sea cliffs and brave freezing waterfalls. Bear teaches Benedict unique survival skills and surprises Benedict by connecting him to a part of his past with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.



CYNTHIA ERIVO IN THE BRECON BEACONS MOUNTAINS Premieres July 23 at 9/8c on National Geographic Bear Grylls takes singer-actress Cynthia Erivo to the highest mountains in Wales, where Bear trained in the British Special Forces. Bear teaches Cynthia how to rappel into and navigate a labyrinth of caves before they traverse a frigid and thunderous waterfall. On day two, Cynthia uses the skills she learned on day one to embark on her own, find Bear, and make it to their extraction.



TROY KOTSUR IN THE SCOTTISH HIGHLANDS Premieres July 30 at 9/8c on National Geographic Bear takes his first deaf guest, Academy Award-winning actor Troy Kotsur, on an adventure in the Scottish Highlands. Bear and Troy must find a new way to communicate as they push themselves to the limits, traversing perilously steep mountains and raging rivers, but it’s the silence that builds their strongest bond.



RUSSELL BRAND IN THE HEBRIDES ISLANDS Premieres August 6 at 9/8c on National Geographic Bear Grylls takes actor, activist and author Russell Brand on an adventure down the jagged coast of a secluded Scottish isle in search of 16 th -century castle ruins to shelter in. Along the way, Bear teaches the brash and bombastic Brand survival skills that dredge up a long-forgotten but highly charged fear he must overcome to reach his extraction.



RITA ORA IN THE VALLEY OF FIRE Premieres August 13 at 9/8c on National Geographic Bear Grylls takes singer-songwriter, actor and designer Rita Ora on an adventure in the Valley of Fire. The journey launches into high-octane action with the pair skydiving from 10,000 feet, plunging them into the desolate terrain. Bear teaches Rita how to navigate, find water, and rock climb, as he prepares her to earn her extraction on day two.



DAVEED DIGGS IN THE GREAT BASIN DESERT Premieres August 20 at 9/8c on National Geographic Bear Grylls takes actor, musician and “Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs on an adventure in the Great Basin Desert to teach him to track, climb and eat whatever the desert provides. On day two, Daveed must fly solo and put his skills to the test by using what he’s learned to find Bear and earn his extraction.



TATIANA MASLANY IN THE LARAMIE MOUNTAINS Premieres August 27 at 9/8c on National Geographic Bear Grylls invites “She-Hulk” and “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany on a journey across Wyoming’s Laramie Mountains. Tatiana admits that she’s fearless on the screen, but she can’t tap into that same bravery in the real world. So, Bear challenges Tatiana to conquer massive cliff rappels, menacingly icy cliffs, and a zero-degree cold shock to the body to help her overcome her fears.



Previous seasons of Running Wild with Bear Grylls are currently streaming on Disney+ with guests that include Natalie Portman, Simu Liu, Ashton Kutcher, Florence Pugh, Rob Riggle, Anthony Anderson, Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Anthony Mackie, Dave Bautista, Cara Delevingne, Bobby Bones, Terry Crews, Rainn Wilson, Keegan-Michael Key and more.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge was developed by Bear Grylls and Delbert Shoopman.

was developed by Bear Grylls and Delbert Shoopman. The series is produced by Electus, a Propagate Company, and The Natural Studios.

For Electus and The Natural Studios, Bear Grylls serves as executive producer along with Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Liz Schulze, Rob Buchta and Delbert Shoopman.

For National Geographic, Bengt Anderson, Josh Cole and Sean David Johnson are executive producers.