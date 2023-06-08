Find What You Seek with the Indiana Jones x RockLove Collection Launching June 15th

The adventures of Indiana Jones continue this summer as the fifth installment Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to theaters on June 30th.

Ahead of the film's launch, RockLove is releasing a new jewelry collection celebrating Raiders of the Lost Ark and Last Crusade.

and Guests will be able to shop designs depicting: Ark of the Covenant Golden Fertility Idol Staff of Ra Headpiece Holy Grail



Everyone is excited for the return of Indiana Jones including RockLove. The jewelry brand that specializes in designs straight out of your favorite fandoms is delivering a new collection of necklaces and rings celebrating thefranchise.

Each item in the collection is handcrafted in solid sterling silver and plated in warm 14K yellow gold. The Holy Grail is sterling silver with a gold plated interior and the Staff of Ra Headpiece is available in both finishes.

The Indiana Jones X RockLove collection drops at RockLove.

Ark of the Covenant

Three-dimensional pendant features

Warm 14K yellow gold plated finish inside and out

Lid hinges open to reveal an interior compartment, which snaps securely shut.

Adjustable 14K yellow gold plated sterling silver beaded cable chain with signature tag

Three-dimensional Ark set atop a comfortable 3mm ring band

Golden Idol

Accurately sculpted miniature of the Golden Idol

Three-dimensional pendant

Adjustable 14K yellow gold plated sterling silver beaded cable chain with signature tag

Golden Idol is set atop a slender rounded band.

Staff of Ra

Double sided, Paleo-Hebrew writing around the edges

Scarlet cubic zirconia crystal

Adjustable sterling silver beaded cable chain with signature tag.

Choose between sterling silver or 14K yellow gold plated sterling silver finish.

Holy Grail

Sculpted pendant

Gentle stippled distressed exterior with glowing 14K yellow gold plated interior

Engraved within the cup is the Grail Knight’s memorable quote: “You Have Chosen Wisely”

Adjustable sterling silver beaded cable chain with signature tag

“, the Ark of the Covenant Necklace and Ring are incredible collector’s pieces inspired by the Biblical chest used by the ancient Hebrews to carry the Ten Commandments.” “The Golden Idol Necklace and Ring are cheeky pieces inspired by the Chachapoyan Fertility Idol, the infamous statue in.” “The ornate Staff of Ra Headpiece Necklace is a faithful rendition of the much sought-after medallion which reveals the location of the Ark of the Covenant.” Sterling Silver – $175 / 14K Yellow Gold Plated – $199“The Holy Grail Necklace is inspired by Indy’s iconic interaction with the guardian knight as he overcomes the temple challenges in.”

is directed by James Mangold and sees Harrison Ford reprising the role of this beloved character. The film arrives in theaters June 30th.