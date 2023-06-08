Find What You Seek with the Indiana Jones x RockLove Collection Launching June 15th

- The adventures of Indiana Jones continue this summer as the fifth installment Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to theaters on June 30th.
- Ahead of the film’s launch, RockLove is releasing a new jewelry collection that will have treasure seekers enthusiastically on the hunt. The assortment spans rings, and pendant necklaces with icons from Indy’s previous quests in Raiders of the Lost Ark and Last Crusade.
- Guests will be able to shop designs depicting:
- Ark of the Covenant
- Golden Fertility Idol
- Staff of Ra Headpiece
- Holy Grail
- Each item in the collection is handcrafted in solid sterling silver and plated in warm 14K yellow gold. The Holy Grail is sterling silver with a gold plated interior and the Staff of Ra Headpiece is available in both finishes.
- The Indiana Jones X RockLove collection drops at RockLove on June 15th at 9am PT and prices range from $95.00-$199.00.
Ark of the Covenant“, the Ark of the Covenant Necklace and Ring are incredible collector’s pieces inspired by the Biblical chest used by the ancient Hebrews to carry the Ten Commandments.” Indiana Jones X RockLove Ark of the Covenant Necklace – $199
- Three-dimensional pendant features
- Warm 14K yellow gold plated finish inside and out
- Lid hinges open to reveal an interior compartment, which snaps securely shut.
- Adjustable 14K yellow gold plated sterling silver beaded cable chain with signature tag
- Three-dimensional Ark set atop a comfortable 3mm ring band
Golden Idol“The Golden Idol Necklace and Ring are cheeky pieces inspired by the Chachapoyan Fertility Idol, the infamous statue in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Indiana Jones X RockLove Golden Idol Necklace – $145
- Accurately sculpted miniature of the Golden Idol
- Three-dimensional pendant
- Adjustable 14K yellow gold plated sterling silver beaded cable chain with signature tag
- Golden Idol is set atop a slender rounded band.
Staff of Ra“The ornate Staff of Ra Headpiece Necklace is a faithful rendition of the much sought-after medallion which reveals the location of the Ark of the Covenant.” Indiana Jones X RockLove Staff of Ra Headpiece Necklace Sterling Silver – $175 / 14K Yellow Gold Plated – $199
- Double sided, Paleo-Hebrew writing around the edges
- Scarlet cubic zirconia crystal
- Adjustable sterling silver beaded cable chain with signature tag.
- Choose between sterling silver or 14K yellow gold plated sterling silver finish.
Holy Grail“The Holy Grail Necklace is inspired by Indy’s iconic interaction with the guardian knight as he overcomes the temple challenges in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” Indiana Jones X RockLove Holy Grail Necklace – $150
- Sculpted pendant
- Gentle stippled distressed exterior with glowing 14K yellow gold plated interior
- Engraved within the cup is the Grail Knight’s memorable quote: “You Have Chosen Wisely”
- Adjustable sterling silver beaded cable chain with signature tag
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and sees Harrison Ford reprising the role of this beloved character. The film arrives in theaters June 30th.