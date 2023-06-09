Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen to Narrate New Documentary Celebrating 2D Animation “Pencils Vs. Pixels” Debuting At Annecy Next Week

Star of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Mulan, Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen, will be narrating a new documentary focused on the art of 2D Animation that is set to debut at this year’s Annecy festival, Pencils Vs. Pixels.

What’s Happening:

is a new documentary that will celebrate the rise, fall, and resurgence of 2D animation starting in the late 1980s into the dawn of computer animation which eclipsed the artform. However, as the film will show, a current resurgence suggests that there is still hope for the medium. The new film will be narrated by Ming-Na Wen, who is no stranger to voice over roles, providing the voice of Mulan in the 1998 Walt Disney Animation Studios film of the same name, and many reprisals of the character since.

The new film is also produced by veteran Disney Animator Tom Bancroft, who contributed to films like Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Mulan, and more.

, and more. Together with fellow producer Bay Dariz and executive produced by Shannon Houchins, Noor Ahmed, and Christopher Joe, and directed by Bay Dariz ( and Phil Earnest, the film has already been acquired by Strike Back Studios, who plan to release the film later this year. The documentary features interviews with many players in the world of Animation, including (but not limited to): Pete Docter ( Monsters, Inc), John Musker ( The Little Mermaid ), Tony Bancroft ( Mulan ), Jorge R. Gutiérrez ( The Book of Life) , Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy), Glen Keane ( Beauty and the Beast) , Tina Price ( Hercules) , Lorna Cook (Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron) Kevin Smith ( Clerks: The Animated Series)

The film will debut at the Annecy Festival next week, with reported plans from Strike Back Studios to release it later this year.

What They’re Saying:

Tom Bancroft: “Because of my 34 years in the animation industry, mostly as a Disney animator, I still meet people that ask me: ‘What ever happened to 2D animation- why did it go away?‘ Pencils Vs Pixels finally answers that question. Through passionate stories by artisans that made the films that people still treasure today, this film will give viewers the never-before-told answers of what happened to the hand-drawn artistry that is 2D animation.”