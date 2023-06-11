Disney Movie Insiders Get Double Points, Exclusive Rewards When Seeing “Elemental” In Theaters

With the upcoming release of Pixar Animation Studio’s latest film, Elemental, Disney Movie Insiders have the chance to rake in the points and unlock exclusive rewards when seeing the new film in theaters.

What’s Happening:

Disney Movie Insiders are invited to watch the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Elemental, in theaters by June 29th, 2023 and register their eligible movie ticket purchases Disney Insiders who register one eligible ticket will earn up to 300 points for rewards. 2 tickets registered can Earn double points for your eligible registered ticket (up to 600 points) towards rewards and unlocks a piece of Member-Exclusive Elemental Digital Concept Art (0 points) 3 tickets registered can earn double points for your eligible registered tickets (up to 900 points) towards rewards unlocking the Member-Exclusive Elemental Digital Concept Art (0 points) and access to a Member-Exclusive Elemental Spinner Pin (300 points). 4 (or more Tickets Registered can earn double points for your eligible registered tickets (up to 1200 points) towards rewards, unlocking Member-Exclusive Elemental Digital Concept Art (0 points), Access to a Member-Exclusive Elemental Spinner Pin and Color-Changing Mug Bundle (300 points).

in theaters by June 29th, 2023 and Disney and Pixar’s Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.