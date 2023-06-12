Extra 30% Off ! Save up to 60% During Final Days of shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year Sale

The final days of shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year sale are upon us and this is the last chance for guests to take advantage of awesome savings on must-have Disney merchandise. With the sale winding down, shopDisney is upping the savings with an Extra 30% off meaning shoppers can save up to 60% off of fashion, toys, home and accessories.

What’s Happening:

Hurry! shopDisney’s biannual Twice Upon A Year Sale

Today only, guests can take an extra 30% off select sale items when they use the code EXTRA30 at checkout. The deal applies to new markdowns, seasonal clothing, toys, swim, accessories and so much more.

at checkout. The deal applies to new markdowns, seasonal clothing, toys, swim, accessories and so much more. Guests can also take advantage of a special freebie, they can use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping!

on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping! Links to some of our favorite items as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!

Toys

Have fun all summer long with plush and role play toys that encourage imaginative play.

Ilu Plush – Avatar: The Way of Water

Captain Carter Shield for Kids

Doctor Strange Light-Up Magic Glove

Black Panther (Comic Colors) Action Figure – Marvel Select by Diamond – 7''

Black Panther Special Edition Doll – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Darth Vader Mini Buildable LIGHTSABER Toy – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Shop more Disney Toys.

Family Fashion Faves

Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long.

Captain America Fashion Tee for Kids

Dumbo Two-Piece Dress Set for Baby

Inspired by Ariel – The Little Mermaid Disney ily 4EVER Dress for Girls

Mickey Mouse and Friends Pullover Sweatshirt for Women

Toy Story Summer Splash Spirit Jersey for Adults

Shop more Disney Clothing.

High End Fashion

Treat yourself (or a loved one) to designer Disney bags and accessories from Dooney & Bourke that are perfect for your Disney adventures no matter the season.

Snow White Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023

Disney Critters Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag

Disney Rabbits Dooney & Bourke Backpack

Mickey Mouse The Band Concert Dooney & Bourke Tote – Walt Disney World Annual Passholder

Around the Home

Bring the Disney magic to every corner of your home with cute mugs, ornaments, gardening tools and a fun Mickey Mouse shower curtain.

Bambi Mug

Minnie Mouse Starbucks Cup Ornament – Disneyland

Buttercup Throw Pillow – Toy Story 3

WALL•E Plant Care Set

Mickey Mouse Shower Curtain – Mickey & Co.

Shop more Disney Home Essentials.

Collectibles

You can forever commemorate your Disney fandom with pins and display pieces inspired by favorite characters from Marvel, Star Wars, and even National Geographic.

Skimwing Pin – Avatar: The Way of Water – Limited Release

Star Wars Hoth Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release

Obi-Wan Kenobi PVC Diorama by Diamond Select Toys – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Miss Bianca and Bernard Pin – The Rescuers Down Under – Food-D's

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Artist Series Vinyl Figure by Natacha Bustos

Shop more Disney Collectibles.

Swim

Splash into summer with swimwear and poolside essentials that are as fun as they are magical.

Ariel Beach Towel – The Little Mermaid – Personalized

Disney Princesses Swim Bag for Kids

Mickey Mouse and Friends Swim Trunks for Men

Stitch Swim Trunks for Kids

Mickey Mouse Beach Towel – Disneyland – Personalized

Mickey Mouse and Friends Swim Romper Cover-Up for Kids

Shop more Disney Swim

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!