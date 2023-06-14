Celebrate 626 Day with Lilo & Stitch Selection from BoxLunch!

Disney fans have plenty of fun days to celebrate all throughout the year that are inspired by their favorite characters, but one of the most popular and beloved is 626 Day. The fan-created holiday is themed to Stitch or Experiment 626 and this year, BoxLunch is bringing about some new collections starring the little alien.

What’s Happening:

626 Day honors everyone’s favorite intergalactic escapee: Experiment 626, A.K.A Stitch!

BoxLunch is celebrating the fan-favorite holiday 626 Day, June 26th, by partnering with Disney for a curated collection featuring home goods, apparel, bags, and accessories featuring the adorable alien-turned-pet.

Celebrate 626 Day with your ‘Ohana and get your hands on these new Stitch items, launching in-stores and online at BoxLunch

Stitch Racing Jacket

Disney Lilo & Stitch Character Panels Mug

Where to Shop:

Guests will find the full assortment available now in BoxLunch stores and online at BoxLunch.com

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

