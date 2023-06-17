SeaWorld Orlando Introduces New Elmo Popcorn Bucket

SeaWorld Orlando is getting into the popcorn bucket craze taking over the other parks in town with a standout offering featuring one of everyone’s favorite Sesame Street characters, Elmo, and quite the sand castle that he has built.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the summer fun taking place at SeaWorld Orlando, the park has debuted a new popcorn bucket that is sure to get a kernel of attention (at least!) from fans of Sesame Street and its themed area at the park.
- The bucket, which features our furry friend Elmo building a sandcastle, is available in select locations at SeaWorld Orlando. Guests can enjoy free popcorn refills all day with the purchase of the bucket, which can be found at Orca Market, High Seas Market, and Sesame Sips.
- SeaWorld Orlando is currently in the midst of a busy summer season, thanks to the opening of their newest roller coaster, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, which opened last month at the park. With its debut, a new summer surf show is also offered in the park’s Nautilus theater, as well as the return of the park’s evening event – Electric Ocean.
- SeaWorld Orlando is also the home of Sesame Street Land, which allows guests to bring their family to the neighborhood our favorite furry friends call home. Take a stroll down Sesame Street and stop by the famous stoop at 123. Explore the inside of Hooper’s Store, then head for big fun at Big Bird’s Nest. Sesame Street is exactly as we all imagined, and with an award-winning parade and attractions, it’s more fun than you could ever dream.