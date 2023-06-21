Hulu Shares Trailer for “Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas”

With just a few weeks until its premiere on Hulu, a new trailer has been released for the upcoming documentary Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas.
- Hulu recently announced the upcoming documentary film Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas, which will serve as a love letter to the band and the city that helped make them one of the biggest acts in the world.
- An intimate look at performances of the band’s chart-topping hits during their current “Mercury Tour” and archival interviews, Dan, Wayne, Ben and Daniel recount the evolution of the band, from where they started to where they are now, the highs and the lows.
- The Hulu Original Documentary premieres Friday, July 14. Internationally, Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas will be available to stream on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ in all other territories at a later date.
- Check out the trailer for the new documentary below:
More on Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas:
- Far from the days of playing in dive bars and casinos across the Las Vegas Strip, Imagine Dragons returns home to perform at the city’s largest stage, Allegiant Stadium, in a triumphant concert film that showcases the band's rise to fame and the city that helped shape their sound.
- Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas is directed and produced by Matt Eastin and executive produced by Mac Reynolds, Turner Pope, John Janick, and Steve Berman and features band members Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman.