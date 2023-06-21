Hulu Shares Trailer for “Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas”

With just a few weeks until its premiere on Hulu, a new trailer has been released for the upcoming documentary Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas.

, which will serve as a love letter to the band and the city that helped make them one of the biggest acts in the world. An intimate look at performances of the band’s chart-topping hits during their current “Mercury Tour” and archival interviews, Dan, Wayne, Ben and Daniel recount the evolution of the band, from where they started to where they are now, the highs and the lows.

The Hulu Original Documentary premieres Friday, July 14. Internationally, Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas will be available to stream on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+.

Check out the trailer for the new documentary below:

