Disney100: Limited Edition Royal Selangor Character Figurines Arrive on shopDisney

Disney has been bringing magic to fans for 100 years and as the Walt Disney Company commemorates their incredible legacy, many brands are honoring the milestone with limited edition collectibles. Royal Selangor has introduced four beautiful pewter figurines featuring Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and two other popular characters.

The Disney100 celebration has been so much fun and like most fans, we’ve started collecting our share of commemorative items to mark the occasion.

Guests looking to add some high end limited edition items to their Disney collection will love the beautiful pewter figurines from Royal Selangor.

The Disney100 series features four beloved characters in some of their most iconic appearances. Each is attached to a solid black base decorated with a Disney100 nameplate stating the movie or short and the year it debuted. This lineup includes: Tinker Bell – Peter Pan (1953) Winnie the Pooh – The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977) Mickey Mouse – “The Band Concert” (1935) Donald Duck – “Hawaiian Holiday” (1937)

Disney100 Royal Selangor figurines are available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual figurines can be found below.

Tinker Bell Figure by Royal Selangor – Peter Pan – Disney100 – Limited Edition – $220.00

Limited Edition of 1,000

Features Tinker Bell

Black base with embossed music notes

''Tinker Bell–Peter Pan–1953'' raised lettering

Pewter / composite resin

Approx. 7'' H x 4 1/4'' W x 4 1/4'' D (including base)

Winnie the Pooh Figure by Royal Selangor – Disney100 – Limited Edition – $300.00

Limited Edition of 1,000

Features Winnie the Pooh with drum

Black base with embossed music notes

''Winnie the Pooh–The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh–1977'' raised lettering

Pewter / composite resin

Approx. 6'' H x 4 1/4'' W x 4 1/4'' D (including base)

Mickey Mouse Figure by Royal Selangor – The Band Concert – Disney100 – Limited Edition – $300.00

Limited Edition of 1,000

Features Mickey Mouse as bandleader

Black base with embossed music notes

''Mickey Mouse–The Band Concert–1935'' raised lettering

Pewter / composite resin

Approx. 7 3/4'' H x 4 1/2'' W x 4 1/4'' D (including base)

Donald Duck Figure by Royal Selangor – Hawaiian Holiday – Disney100 – Limited Edition – $300.00

Limited Edition of 1,000

Features Donald Duck with ukulele

Black base with embossed music notes

''Donald Duck–Hawaiian Holiday–1937'' raised lettering

Pewter / composite resin

Approx. 7'' H x 4 3/4'' W x 4 1/4'' D (including base)

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.