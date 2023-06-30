Suzy Kolber, Max Kellerman and Jalen Rose Among Latest Cuts from ESPN

ESPN will be letting go of about 20 on-air personalities, including some big names like Suzy Kolber, Max Kellerman and Jalen Rose, according to Deadline.
- Kolber is a 27-year veteran at ESPN, known for her NFL coverage and most recently served as the host of Monday Night Countdown.
- She confirmed her departure from ESPN on Twitter, calling it “heartbreaking.”
- Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson is also being let go from ESPN.
- Johnson co-hosted ESPN Radio’s national morning show as part of his 16-year career at ESPN.
- Johnson’s co-host on ESPN Radio and another longtime ESPN veteran Max Kellerman has also been let go.
- In addition to his radio role, Kellerman was known as the co-host alongside Stephen A. Smith for First Take.
- In the world of NBA coverage, former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy has been let go as well.
- Van Gundy was part of a longtime trio calling NBA games for ESPN, alongside Mike Breen and Mark Jackson.
- Jalen Rose is also among the cuts.
- The former NBA star was known for hosting his daytime talk show Jale & Jacoby in addition to NBA studio duties.
- These cuts are reportedly unrelated to the ongoing layoffs being made by The Walt Disney Company.
- These are just the latest cost-cutting moves made by ESPN, after NHL analyst Chris Chelios, NFL analyst Rob Ninkovich and longtime SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett also departed in recent weeks.
What they’re saying:
- Statement from ESPN: “Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun. This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead. This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”