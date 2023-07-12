Disney100: Brother Introduces D100 Combo Sewing and Embroidery Machine for Home Crafters

If you’ve spent any time in the Disney bubble this year, you know 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and they are celebrating in a big way. In honor of the milestone year, the multifaceted international company Brother is introducing a new sewing and embroidery machine designed for Disney crafters of all skill levels to enhance their homemade creations.

The Disney100 celebration is a big deal and fans all over the world are having a blast commemorating this special occasion.

One of the ways to do that is through themed merchandise collections and products including a D100 branded sewing and embroidery machine from Brother.

Fans can take their home sewing projects to the next level with the Brother Disney SE2100Di 100th Anniversary Combo Sewing and Embroidery Machine.

It’s loaded with cutting-edge tech including the ability to wirelessly connect to your mobile device, and a vast assortment of designs and built-in sewing stitches, from vintage Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck designs to lovable princesses and iconic movie characters.

Best of all the Brother Disney embroidery machine comes with a code to download up to 100 legendary Disney embroidery designs to create some magic.

Whether this is your first foray into machine sewing and embroidery or you’re a season pro, the SE2100Di is a great option for Disney superfans. It’s designed for beginner and skilled Disney sewers alike, to celebrate the anniversary and make creations for their friends and family (or Etsy shop) in magical style.

The SE2100Di Disney 100th Anniversary Combo Sewing and Embroidery Machine is available now directly through the Brother website and retails for $1,699.

Comes with 193 embroidery designs, 241 built-in sewing stitches, 100 downloadable Disney designs

Compatible with the Brother iBroidery platform

The new Artspira App

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.