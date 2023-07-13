LEGOLAND Florida Announces Closure of Flying School Roller Coaster on August 16th

Last call for boarding! LEGOLAND Florida Resort has announced that their Flying School roller coaster will be permanently closing on August 16th.

What’s Happening:

Flying School at LEGOLAND Florida will depart for its final flight on August 16th, which is National Roller Coaster Day.

One of the coasters original to Cypress Gardens Adventure Park, the inverted, steel coaster allows guests to take flight into the LEGOLAND skies.

The coaster opened in 2004 under the name Swamp Thing, and was transformed into Flying School for the opening of LEGOLAND Florida in 2011.

No details on any potential replacement have been announced at this time, but LEGOLAND Florida notes that the closure will “make way for future awesomeness.”

