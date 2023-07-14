Mickey Mouse and Friends Become Your Favorite Marvel Heroes in Three New Disney100 Variant Covers

Marvel and The Walt Disney Company have revealed the newest slate of Disney100 variant covers, featuring Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and more as some of your favorite Marvel heroes.

The Walt Disney Company will mark its 100th anniversary in 2023 and will celebrate the incredible storytellers, creators, and fans who, together, spark the magic and wonder of Disney.

Disney100 is a celebration of timeless storytelling and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for a century, and Marvel Comics has marked the occasion with a special monthly “Disney100 Variant Cover Program”

The variant program in honor of Disney100 celebrates Marvel’s past, present, and future through the classic “What If” lens with a fantastic reimagining of Marvel’s most classic comic book covers. Fans have already seen these first-of-their-kind art pieces pay homage to the foundational stories of the Marvel Universe, game-changing storylines, and its’ most beloved heroines.

Now, see the final three pieces which put a Disney spin on some of the most pivotal and impactful moments in Marvel Comics history. The new covers place Mickey Mouse and friends in key blockbuster issues like Todd McFarlane’s iconic “Amazing Spider-Man #300″ cover; “Secret Wars #1,” one of the first crossover event comic series; and the mutant milestone and best-selling comic book of all time, “X-Men (1991) #1.”