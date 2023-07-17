ABC Makes Minor Changes to Summer Primetime Unscripted Schedule

ABC has made some minor changes to its summer primetime unscripted schedule, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The Bachelor ette , this season featuring Charity Lawson as the love-seeking bachelorette, is moving to Mondays at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m., beginning Monday, July 24th.

, this season featuring Charity Lawson as the love-seeking bachelorette, is moving to Mondays at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m., beginning Monday, July 24th. The Bachelorette will air its three-hour finale on Monday, August 28 from 8-11 pm.

will air its three-hour finale on Monday, August 28 from 8-11 pm. Claim to Fame , hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, will now follow The Bachelorette at 10 p.m., instead of proceeding it at 8 p.m.

, hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, will now follow at 10 p.m., instead of proceeding it at 8 p.m. Beginning Thursday, July 27th, The Prank Panel , which currently airs Sundays at 8 p.m., will move to Thursdays at 9 p.m., following the Kelly Ripa-hosted Generation Gap in its regular time-slot at 9 p.m.

, which currently airs Sundays at 8 p.m., will move to Thursdays at 9 p.m., following the Kelly Ripa-hosted in its regular time-slot at 9 p.m. Both Celebrity Family Feud and the $100,000 Pyramid will move up an hour to 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively, beginning Sunday, July 30th.

and the will move up an hour to 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively, beginning Sunday, July 30th. Lastly, quiz show The Chase will air its season finale on Thursday, July 20th at 9 p.m.

More ABC News: