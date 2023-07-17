ABC Makes Minor Changes to Summer Primetime Unscripted Schedule

ABC has made some minor changes to its summer primetime unscripted schedule, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The Bachelorette, this season featuring Charity Lawson as the love-seeking bachelorette, is moving to Mondays at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m., beginning Monday, July 24th.
- The Bachelorette will air its three-hour finale on Monday, August 28 from 8-11 pm.
- Claim to Fame, hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, will now follow The Bachelorette at 10 p.m., instead of proceeding it at 8 p.m.
- Beginning Thursday, July 27th, The Prank Panel, which currently airs Sundays at 8 p.m., will move to Thursdays at 9 p.m., following the Kelly Ripa-hosted Generation Gap in its regular time-slot at 9 p.m.
- Both Celebrity Family Feud and the $100,000 Pyramid will move up an hour to 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively, beginning Sunday, July 30th.
- Lastly, quiz show The Chase will air its season finale on Thursday, July 20th at 9 p.m.
More ABC News:
- Gerry Turner has been revealed as the first-ever star of The Golden Bachelor, showcasing that love stories, like so many other things, only get better with age.
- All of Ms. Marvel will be airing on ABC over two Saturdays in August, preparing viewers for Kamala Khan’s theatrical debut in The Marvels on November 10th.
- Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has been revealed as the first celebrity to join the next season of Dancing with the Stars.