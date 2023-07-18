Discover What You’re Meant For with a New “WALL•E” Collection from RSVLTS

Folks, do you know what year it is? Yes, it’s 2023 and that means that the Pixar gem, WALL•E, is celebrating its 15th anniversary! RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) got the message about this milestone year and is responding with four fantastic shirt designs starring the adorable robot and his sweet companion EVE.

“Put on your Sunday clothes when you feel down and out…” Now, I don’t know if Kunuflex button downs from RSVLTS count as “Sunday clothes,” but you will feel your best when wearing them, especially when the patterns feature WALL•E!

Today, our favorite Americana fashion brand is launching a four-shirt collection inspired by the charming animated film and just like its central muse, it's out of this world!

WALL•E stars on three of the designs that focus on the character’s journey such as the acrobatic dance in space: “Define Dancing”, the trinkets he picks up while sorting trash: “Treasure Trash;” and poster images of WALL•E and his companions: “Wall of Fame.”

Of course EVE is here too and has one style, “In Your Eyes” all to herself. The white-grey shirt depicts various eye expressions from the robot showcasing her different moods.

As for “Wall of Fame” there are B&L advertisements for home equipment, jumpsuits, and jobs within the company as well as images of M-O, EVE, and WALL•E.

All shirts designs are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for Classic and Ladies($70); XS-2XL for Youth ($45).

The WALL•E 15th Anniversary Collection is available now on the RSVLTS site. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Define Dancing

In Your Eyes

Wall of Fame

Treasure Trash

