Moana at Hot Topic – Stylish Apparel, Cute Accessories and Home Decor

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of adorable Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at Moana!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of Moana-themed products that range from fashion bags and accessories to stylish shirts, and wall decals too.

Vintage Moana Peel And Stick Giant Wall Decals | Hot Topic

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some cute Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at the Moana offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! We found 13 items that seemed like fun to share including screen print shirts that are available in a variety of colors and styles and feature Moana, Maui and more.

Disney100 Moana Our Strengths Lie Beneath Girls Slouchy Sweatshirt – PINK | Hot Topic

Disney Moana Maui The Wayfinder T-Shirt – BLUE | Hot Topic

Disney Moana By Starlight Cowlneck Long-Sleeve Girls Top – BLACK | Hot Topic

Disney Olaf Presents Moana Olaf Girls Tank – RED | Hot Topic

In addition to bringing Moana to your wardrobe, you can extend the fun to your accessories with mini backpacks, purses, wallets, and a lanyard with card holder. These styles take inspiration from Moana’s look, feature her friends Pua, Hei Hei, and her enemies the Kakamora (they look like coconuts!) and Tamatoa.

Loungefly Disney Moana Pua Heihei Mini Backpack | Hot Topic

Disney Moana Embroidered Skirt Pattern Straw Crossbody Bag | Hot Topic

Disney Moana Tamatoa Smiling Face Treasure Pose Bifold Wallet | Hot Topic

Loungefly Disney Moana Print Lanyard | Hot Topic

Speaking of pals, you can share some Disney magic with your furry friend in the form of a dog collar from Buckle Down. We love this look not only because of the story it celebrates, but the cool clasp mechanism that looks like a seat belt!

Disney Moana With Pua And Hei Hei Sail Pose Seatbelt Buckle Dog Collar | Hot Topic

Finally, adding some Moana vibes to your home is easy with decor options like peel and stick wallpaper or giant decals of Moana and Pua. These are perfect for a playroom, kid’s bedroom, or a cheery corner in your office! You can carry the theme even further with a Pua plush that projects rainbow lights, or a decorative tapestry throw of our favorite island princess!

Disney Moana Jungle Peel & Stick Wallpaper | Hot Topic

Disney Moana Pua Sleeptime Lites Pillow Pets Plush Toy | Hot Topic

Disney Moana Island Girl Tapestry Throw | Hot Topic

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!