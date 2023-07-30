Mickey and the Gang Celebrate International Friendship Day

by |
Tags: ,

Mickey and the gang are celebrating International Friendship Day with a fun new video.

What’s Happening:

  • Today, Sunday, July 30th is International Friendship Day, which has been around since 2011 – proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.
  • The official Mickey Mouse YouTube channel is celebrating this day with a short video.
  • The video features clips of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto superimposed over clips of real life friends participating in a variety of activities.

More Disney News: