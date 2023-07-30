Mickey and the Gang Celebrate International Friendship Day

Mickey and the gang are celebrating International Friendship Day with a fun new video.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Sunday, July 30th is International Friendship Day, which has been around since 2011 – proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.
- The official Mickey Mouse YouTube channel is celebrating this day with a short video.
- The video features clips of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto superimposed over clips of real life friends participating in a variety of activities.
- If you’re looking for more Mickey Mouse fun, then check out a look at the creation of the new short, Steamboat Silly.
More Disney News:
