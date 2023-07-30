Mickey and the Gang Celebrate International Friendship Day

Mickey and the gang are celebrating International Friendship Day with a fun new video.

What’s Happening:

Today, Sunday, July 30th is International Friendship Day, which has been around since 2011 – proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

The official Mickey Mouse YouTube channel is celebrating this day with a short video.

The video features clips of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto superimposed over clips of real life friends participating in a variety of activities.

If you’re looking for more Mickey Mouse fun, then check out a look at the creation of the new short Steamboat Silly.

More Disney News: