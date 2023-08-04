Photos: SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival Returns with Local Brews and Delicious Bites

SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival kicked off last week, bringing local brews and some delicious bites back to the park for the end of summer. We were lucky enough to be invited out to enjoy the festival and sample some of those food and drink offerings today.

One of the best things about the Craft Beer Festival at SeaWorld Orlando is the spotlight being put on local breweries. This year, the event highlights Crooked Can Brewery, Orange Blossom Brewing Co. and Motorworks Brewing. There are also dozens of other breweries represented around the park, both from Florida and from all around the country.

Of course, the food offerings are also one of the highlights. This year’s event features some returning favorites as well as plenty of new options. Some of our favorites were the new Pulled Pork Slider and Cheese Curds found at the Brews and Chews booth. At the New Orleans Corner, one of the returning favorites is the Totchos, with chili cheese or BBQ brisket, topped with beer cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, pico de gallo. And for dessert, there’s the Boozy S’Mores, with graham cracker, hefeweizen marshmallow fluff and chocolate ganache.

And most importantly, the true favorite has returned. The Sam Adams Best Bites booth is once again serving up the Birria Beef Taco.

You can find all of the food and drink menus for SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival here.

As for entertainment, in addition to all of the incredible coasters like the new Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, SeaWorld Orlando also has a brand new musical show. Surf Holiday: A SUNsational Musical Experience, welcomes guests to the Nautilus Theater for summer fun.

If you plan on trying out some of the delicious food and beverage offerings (like that Birria Taco )from this year’s Craft Beer Festival at SeaWorld Orlando, we recommend picking up one of their sampling lanyards. For $60, you can enjoy eight samples from any of the festival booths and for $75, you can get 12 samples. Check out the sampling lanyards here.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival runs now through September 4th.