“Stand Up to Cancer” Fundraising Special to Return August 19

On Saturday, Aug. 19, the entertainment community will come together for Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) and its eighth roadblock fundraising special, supporting urgently needed research and new treatments for cancer. Debuting in a refreshing new format, the televised celebration entitled “How It Started, How It’s Going” will recognize SU2C’s impact and progress over the last 15 years.

This year’s show will air Saturday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m. EDT and PDT / 7 p.m. CDT.

Over the course of one hour, the show will celebrate 15 years of cutting-edge cancer research and highlight special moments with stars from film, television, sports and journalism who have supported the SU2C movement.

The show will also feature renowned SU2C-funded cancer scientists, who will discuss the progress being made in the fight against cancer and the critical need to continue to fund life-saving research.

There will also be touching stories from cancer survivors who have received breakthrough treatments supported by SU2C.

Celebrities making a special appearance during the show include: Elizabeth Banks Jessica Biel Don Cheadle Katie Couric Danai Gurira Tony Hale Ken Jeong Maria Menounos Julianne Moore Tig Notaro Jimmy Smits Eric Stonestreet Justin Timberlake

A special montage of comedic skits from past shows will feature: Jack Black Ben Falcone Zach Galifianakis Brad Garrett Bill Hader Jon Hamm Kevin Hart Ed Helms Melissa McCarthy Matthew McConaughey

The televised special will also feature past musical performances from the likes of Brittany Howard, Simone Ledward Boseman and The Who.

SU2C’s biennial specials have been supported by hundreds of celebrities over the past 15 years.

Additional celebrity guests will be announced in the weeks leading up to the telecast.

The biennial special will air simultaneously on more than 50 participating media platforms across the United States and Canada, including all four major broadcast networks in the U.S. Broadcasters carrying the show are donating one hour of simultaneous commercial-free primetime.

The telecast will also be available on demand on several streaming platforms.

As a kickoff to the televised special, SU2C will launch the #Up2Us to #StandUpToCancer event on Aug. 1.

The monthlong fundraising initiative, ending on Aug. 31, will feature exciting livestreams showcasing diverse content, from video gaming to various other forms of entertainment and more.

Creators will lead fundraising livestreams across Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, KICK and YouTube, amplifying SU2C’s mission to end cancer as we know it.

To date, the list of notable creators and streamers includes: 1980sgamer StoneMountain64 FaZe Kalei KREW Neebs Gaming ProZD Rhett & Link Smosh Sung Won (ProZD) Super Beard Bros Trisha Hershberger

Stand Up To Cancer was established in 2008 by a group of women who wanted to galvanize the entertainment community to raise awareness and funding to accelerate collaborative cancer research and end cancer as a leading cause of death.

SU2C’s founders include: Katie Couric Sherry Lansing Kathleen Lobb Lisa Paulsen Rusty Robertson Sue Schwartz Pamela Oas Williams Ellen Ziffren

The late Laura Ziskin and Noreen Fraser were also co-founders.

Since its inception, SU2C has raised over $746 million to bring together more than 3,000 of the best scientists from over 210 leading institutions to collaborate toward ending cancer’s reign as a leading cause of death worldwide.

SU2C’s research has contributed to the development of nine new cancer therapies approved by the FDA and more than 270 clinical trials treating more than 29,300 patients.

SU2C is committed to cancer health equity and is working to increase diversity in SU2C-funded clinical trials, initiate advocacy group collaborations and awareness campaigns, and fund research aimed at improving cancer outcomes and screening rates in medically underserved communities.

SU2C is also supported by generous donors and collaborators who share the same goal of accelerating groundbreaking cancer research, increasing cancer screenings, and ensuring equity in cancer care and clinical trials.

SU2C’s founding donor, Major League Baseball (MLB), continues to annually provide financial support and countless opportunities to build the Stand Up To Cancer movement among its worldwide fanbase.

The telecast will be filmed at NeueHouse in Los Angeles. NeueHouse is the private workspace and social club for members of the creative industries.

What they’re saying: