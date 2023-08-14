SeaWorld Orlando To Host “Coaster Capital Challenge” Later This Week On National Roller Coaster Day

To celebrate National Roller Coaster Day, SeaWorld Orlando is inviting a number of guests who come to the park on August 16th to participate in the Coaster Capital Challenge, riding all seven of the park’s coasters.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando is inviting guests to experience the ultimate celebration of National Roller Coaster Day at SeaWorld Orlando, the proudly crowned Coaster Capital of Orlando, with their collection of seven impressive roller coasters, the most of any park in town.
- To mark this thrilling occasion, on August 16th, 2023, SeaWorld Orlando will be distributing exclusive “Coaster Capital Challenge” lanyards to the first 400 guests to accept the challenge, inviting them to experience each of the coasters in the park.
- For those 400 guests, their commemorative lanyard will also serve as a complimentary quick queue for each coaster, allowing them the chance to bypass the regular lines for each coaster.
- From careening through the sky like a shark at speeds of up to 73 mph on Mako – voted the Best Roller Coaster by USA Today’s 10Best – to a never-before-felt experience of surfing the waves on Pipeline, the world's first surf coaster, thrill-seekers are in for quite the adventure.
- Additionally, Pass Members will have an opportunity to participate in a behind-the-scenes tour of Mako (limited availability) as an exclusive Pass Member perk.
- Rides featured on the lanyard include:
- Kraken
- Journey to Atlantis
- Manta
- Mako
- Ice Breaker
- Super Grover’s Box Car Derby
- Pipeline: The Surf Coaster
