Ahsoka to Meet Guests in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Next Week

With Star Wars: Ahsoka set to hit Disney+ next week, guests will also be able to see the beloved character in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland.
- It is not yet clear exactly when and where Ahsoka will meet with guests in Disneyland, but with Star Wars: Ahsoka set to debut on Wednesday, August 23, that seems like a good bet.
- It also seems likely Ahsoka will be a roaming character as opposed to stopping for a stationary meet and greet, as that is typically the case in Galaxy’s Edge.
- Most recently, the Mandalorian and Grogu debuted in this manner in Galaxy’s Edge in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- It is also unclear at this time if Ahsoka will eventually make her way to Walt Disney World in the future.
About Ahsoka:
- Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- The series will also star:
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
- Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
- Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
- Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
- David Tennant as Huyang
- Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 23rd, exclusively via Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now