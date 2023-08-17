13 People Injured After an Airboat Crash at Wild Florida

According to WESH 2 News, a boat crash at Wild Florida this past Monday resulted in 13 people being injured.

What’s Happening:

Wild Florida immediately suspended all airboat activity there.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, two charter airboats crashed into one another.

According to FWC, there were 28 Passengers on board, and 13 were taken to the hospital for treatment. Two of them were flown in for immediate care. Everyone who was taken to the hospital has now been released.

The U.S. Coast Guard has cleared them to reopen, but Wild Florida has decided to delay the reopening to review the procedures for the airboats until further notice.

As of right now, there is no explanation for why these boats crashed into each other.

Here's what is currently on Wild Florida's website: "Airboat rides at Wild Florida are temporarily unavailable. Our Gator Park and Drive-Thru Safari Park remain open for guests and can be booked online or in person. Please stay tuned to our website for future updates."

Statement from Wild Florida: