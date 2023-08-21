Photos: Bier Fest Brings Special Food and Beverage Offerings to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens is known for providing all kinds of thrills with their world-class attractions, but for a couple more weekends, it will also provide a wide variety of beers and some unique German flavors during their Bier Fest. We were lucky enough to be invited out to experience the festival for ourselves.

Bier Fest kicked off back in July at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and will has a couple more weekends to go. When visiting for Bier Fest, guests can expect to find a very long list of craft beers available at 13 different locations in the park.

Additionally, a selection of German foods are available at these various booths. Some of the festival favorites include the Kielbasa and Sauerkraut, Pretzels and Beer Cheese, Bierwurst on a Pretzel Roll and a Potato Pancake.

In order to ensure they get the chance to try all the food and beverage offerings they want, guests can purchase a sampler. There are three options for the sampler: five items for $40, eight items for $60 or 12 items for $75.

And on top of all the special food and beverage offerings, Bier Fest also brings local bands to perform live for guests in multiple locations throughout the park.

Bier Fest will continues to run every Friday through Sunday until September 4th at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, so you have just two more weekends to get out there and experience it for yourself.