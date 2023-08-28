Disney Halloween Accessories at Hot Topic – Low Effort Costumes Kits for Solo and Group Outfits

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at Halloween accessories to put the right amount of scare in your solo or group costume!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of Halloween products including ready to wear costumes and essential accessories.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at Halloween offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out! In fact, we found 13 items that seemed like fun to share like Oogie Boogie eyeshadow and glow in the dark nails.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie's Boys Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette

The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Glow-In-The-Dark Faux Nail Set

You can also opt for something a bit less sinister with the Stitch jack-o-lantern claw clip or Mickey Mouse glow in the dark nails that feature pumpkin Mickeys, candy corn and more.

Disney Lilo & Stitch Pumpkin Stitch Claw Hair Clip

Disney Halloween Glow-In-The-Dark Faux Nails

Now if you’re in need of some low effort costumes or want to design your own and just accessorize, these items make a great addition to your Halloween arsenal. Grab a pal and party together as Max Goofy and his musical idol, Powerline.

Disney The Goofy Movie Max Costume Kit

Disney A Goofy Movie Powerline Costume Kit

So over the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus? You can still rule the holiday as a trio of Disney Villains with these simple accessory items and kits for the Evil Queen, the Queen of Hearts and Maleficent,

Disney Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs Evil Queen Costume Kit

Disney Alice In Wonderland Queen Of Hearts Costume Kit

Disney Maleficent Deluxe Horns

Loving the couple's costume idea? Dress as Stitch and Angel from Lilo & Stitch and be ready to hear a chorus of awws everywhere you go.

Disney Lilo & Stitch Stitch Ears Headband

Disney Lilo & Stitch Angel Ears Headband

Finally, disguise yourself as Witch Minnie Mouse with these cute purple and orange accent pieces and pair them with your favorite dress or bodysuit. Bring Mickey Mouse along for the ride in his look from Fantasia which can be achieved with a large Sorcerer hat.

Disney Minnie Mouse Witch Costume Kit

Disney Mickey Mouse Fantasia Hat

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!