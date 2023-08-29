Update for Guests Staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground in Preparation for Hurricane Idalia

As Hurricane Idalia approaches Central Florida, Disney has released an update for guests staying at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

What’s Happening:

As of August 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., Walt Disney World

"For Guests staying at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground: As we continue to monitor the weather, we are asking that all Fort Wilderness Guests remove and stow all outside items, including tents and décor, and take in camper awnings by 6 PM on Tuesday, August 29. If you’d like to depart early or discuss alternate options for your vacation, please contact us at (407) 939-2744."

As for the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort, here is the latest update:

"Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the projected weather as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members."

For Guests looking to modify or cancel their Disney Resort hotel reservations, please visit DisneyWorld.com/Plans