Ticketless Dining Plan Packages Available to Book for Walt Disney World

Guests are now able to book ticketless packages with Dining Plans for Walt Disney World vacations that begin on January 9, 2024, or later.
What’s Happening:
- Ticketless packages with Dining Plans are now available to book through Walt Disney Travel Company for stays at Walt Disney World beginning January 9, 2024.
- This change will accommodate guests who have booked back-to-back reservations at different Disney Resort Hotels, by allowing them to book a room and Dining Plan without having to add tickets to the package.
- These special packages will need to be booked over the phone, directly with Disney Central.
- Guests can choose from two different Disney Dining Plan options.
- The Disney Dining Plan includes table-service restaurants and will be $94.28 per adult or $29.69 per child.
- The Quick-Service Dining Plan will be $57 per adult and $23.83 per child.
