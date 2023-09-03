Make It A “Bluey” Halloween With Fun Costumes and Accessories

If you’re already thinking about ghosts and goblins and lots of candy and sweet fun, be sure to check out these adorable Bluey costumes – for children and adults – and goodies to use this Halloween season.

Costumes by DISGUISE

https://disguise.com/brand/bluey.html

Bluey Classic Toddler

SRP: $19.99 | Sizes: 12-18M (Available Fall), 2T, 3T-4T, 4-6

Your little one can go on a fun adventure with the lovable puppy Bluey in our Bluey Classic Toddler costume!

This super cute costume features a shiny blue velvet jumpsuit, detachable tail and back spot detailing that is made to look just like Bluey from the show. The costume also includes a sublimated character headpiece with super soft felt ears and front closure to make it super easy to take on and off. Any Bluey lover will have a blast in this costume this Halloween!



Bingo Classic Toddler

SRP: $19.99 | Sizes: 12-18M (Available Fall), 2T, 3T-4T, 4-6

Your little one can go on a fun adventure with the lovable puppy Bingo in our Bingo Classic Toddler costume!

This super cute costume features a shiny orange velvet jumpsuit, detachable tail and back spot detailing that is made to look just like Bingo from the show.

The costume also includes a sublimated character headpiece with super soft felt ears and front closure to make it super easy to take on and off.

Any Bluey lover will have a blast in this costume this Halloween!

Bandit Classic Adult

SRP: $49.99 | Sizes: 42-46 | Available: Fall

Become the archeologist dad of Bluey and Bingo in this Bandit Classic Adult costume! This hooded jumpsuit is made of a super comfy material and features a hood with Bandit's character art on top, his signature spots throughout, and an attached tail at the back. Pair this with the Chilli, Bluey, and Bingo costumes for a complete family costume!

Chili Classic Adult

SRP: $49.99 | Sizes: 4-6, 8-10, 12-14 | Available: Fall

Become the mom of Bluey and Bingo in this Chilli Classic Adult costume! This hooded jumpsuit is made of a super comfy material and features a hood with Chilli's character art on top, her signature spots throughout, and an attached tail at the back. Pair this with the Bandit, Bluey, and Bingo costumes for a complete family costume!

Bluey Projector Flashlight

Perfect accessory to coordinate with your child's Bluey Halloween costume. This is a great idea to carry for trick or treating or simply to use at your next sleepover. (Batteries not included)

MSRP $9.99

Availability: Walmart, Online; Spirit Halloween and Spencer’s Gift at retail

Bluey Plush Basket

Officially licensed premium plush basket is the perfect addition to your trick-or-treater's costume. The durable plush construction and fun facial features make this basket well-loved long after the holiday season! Includes a durable, collapsible handle for easy carrying.

MSRP $16.99

Availability: Walmart, Online; Spirit Halloween and Spencer’s Gift at retail

A Magnet Book

Description: Join Bluey, Bingo, and all of their friends on a fun-filled nighttime adventure! This magnet book is perfect for Bluey fans!

Penguin Young Readers

Release date: August 15, 2023

Ages: 3-5

MSRP: $14.99

BLUEY & BINGO HALLOWEEN GRAPHIC T-SHIRT

Old Navy (gap.com)

TODDLER BLUEY HALLOWEEN TEE

Carters.com

TODDLER BLUEY “BOO” SISTERS HALLOWEEN TOP AND BOTTOMS PAJAMA SET

Amazon.com: Bluey Girls' 2-Piece Snug-Fit Cotton Pajamas Set, Boo Sisters: Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry

On August 8, 2023 was listed #1 New Releases in Girls’ Pajama Sets on Amazon

Also Available at Kohls.com