The Walt Disney Family Museum Extends Disney Cats & Dogs Exhibit Through June 2nd, 2024

Due to its popularity, The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced that the run of the Disney Cats & Dogs exhibit will be extended through June 2nd, 2024.

What’s Happening:

  • After its successful tour of Japan, the Disney Cats & Dogs exhibit makes its first U.S. appearance at The Walt Disney Family Museum, opening on Saturday, June 24th, 2023.
  • It seems its run has been quite successful, as the museum has announced that its run will be extended through June 2nd, 2024.
  • The exhibit’s run was previously scheduled to wrap up on January 14th, 2024 – so Disney fans now have an extra 6 months to check the exhibit out.
  • This traveling exhibition was originally presented in 2021 by the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, Walt Disney Archives, and Disney Japan at Matsuya Ginza—the historic department store in Tokyo.
  • In conjunction with this year’s celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, explore the innovation of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animal-inspired animation storytelling through the decades.
  • See over 300 archival reproduction artworks including animation drawings, sketches, paintings, posters, and more. Get hands-on with in-gallery animation, drawing, and craft activities for animal lovers of all ages.
  • Our own Alex Reif checked out the exhibit when it opened this past June and shared a plethora of photos.
