The Walt Disney Family Museum Extends Disney Cats & Dogs Exhibit Through June 2nd, 2024

Due to its popularity, The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced that the run of the Disney Cats & Dogs exhibit will be extended through June 2nd, 2024.

What’s Happening:

After its successful tour of Japan, the Disney Cats & Dogs exhibit makes its first U.S. appearance at The Walt Disney Family Museum, opening on Saturday, June 24th, 2023.

It seems its run has been quite successful, as the museum has announced that its run will be extended through June 2nd, 2024.

The exhibit’s run was previously scheduled to wrap up on January 14th, 2024 – so Disney fans now have an extra 6 months to check the exhibit out.

This traveling exhibition was originally presented in 2021 by the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, Walt Disney Archives, and Disney Japan at Matsuya Ginza—the historic department store in Tokyo.

In conjunction with this year’s celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, explore the innovation of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animal-inspired animation storytelling through the decades.

See over 300 archival reproduction artworks including animation drawings, sketches, paintings, posters, and more. Get hands-on with in-gallery animation, drawing, and craft activities for animal lovers of all ages.

Our own Alex Reif checked out the exhibit when it opened this past June and shared a plethora of photos