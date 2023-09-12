New Season Tickets Debut For Fall Fun At LEGOLAND Florida Resort

New season tickets will allow for fall fun at LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Peppa Pig Theme Park so guests can enjoy Halloween and the holidays, as well as the return of the family-favorite hotel bundle at the LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

What’s Happening:

Leaves are not the only things falling from the trees this season. Look out for these incredible deals starting today at LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

NEW! Monster-to-Merry Season Ticket Enjoy UNLIMITED admission to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park now through December 25, 2023 for $119 with the Monster-To-Merry Season Ticket. Play all season with no blockout dates, including admission to Brick-or-Treat and HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND, presented by Hallmark Channel, all with one ticket!



NEW! 3-Month Play Pass to Peppa Pig Theme Park Enjoy three months of unlimited admission to Peppa Pig Theme Park for only $67.99 with the 3-Month Play Pass. 3-Month Play Passes expire three months after the date of purchase. Smile and giggle with seasonal surprises, including Halloween and Christmas holiday-themed episodes of Peppa Pig in the Cinema throughout the season and limited-time meet-and-greets with Peppa and George in their Halloween costumes select dates Sept. 16 through Oct. 31.



Kids Stay & Play Free Bundle Pack now for the ultimate fall family fun play-cation with the Kids Stay & Play Free Vacation Package at LEGOLAND Florida Resort hotels, select dates Sept. 14 through Dec. 19. Play, sleep, repeat with this awesome hotel bundle that includes a FREE 2-Day, 3-Park ticket to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park, and Peppa Pig Theme Park with the purchase of one adult ticket and hotel room booking with the Kids Stay & Play Free Vacation Package.

