“Boy Meets World” Stars Will Friedle and Rider Strong Reconcile With Drake Bell After Supporting His Abuser Brian Peck

After Drake Bell’s shocking revelations on Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, two actors from Disney’s Boy Meets World had to face harsh realities surrounding their time on the hit series.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, former child actors Will Friedle and Rider Strong have reconciled with Drake Bell following the release of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.
- The documentary explored child abuse in Hollywood, highlighting Drake & Josh star Drake Bell’s sexual abuse at the hands of Brian Peck.
- Brian Peck, an actor, dialogue coach, director, and producer, worked on many children’s TV shows in the 90s and 00s including Boy Meets World and The Amanda Show.
- In 2003, Drake Bell and Brian Peck went to court over the horrific abuse. Peck enlisted his Hollywood connections to write letters of support for him during his case, two of which included Boy Meets World’s Friedle and Strong.
- In the letters, the two actors had defended Peck’s character, simultaneously disregarding the experiences of Bell. The letters resulted in a mere 16 month sentence for the abuser.
- In a recent episode of “Pod Meets World,” Friedle and Strong revealed that they had a reconciliation with Bell in April.
- Friedle stated “Talking to Drake was amazing … horrible … healing, for a number of reasons,”
- Bell had previously referenced the conversation on X saying “We are all healing together. I have nothing but love and forgiveness for him.”
- The two Disney actors continued to break apart the realities of their own experiences, expressing their regrets for the letters they wrote after realizing they had been manipulated by Peck.
- Friedle voiced “I knew I had been lied to and manipulated by Brian, essentially from the courtroom, but I didn’t know how much until I saw the documentary. And then I really didn’t know how much until I spoke with Drake.”
- The actor continued “There comes a point where you have to look at yourself and go, ‘I have to be OK that I made a huge mistake, that I owe this person an enormous apology, that it’s not going to be enough, and I’m going to spend a ton of time apologizing to this person.’ But you have to use that to move on and become a better person yourself.”