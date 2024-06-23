Jamie Kellner, First President of Fox, Passes Away at 77

Jamie Kellner, first president of Fox, leaves behind an incredible legacy of accomplishments.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Jamie Kellner, an extremely accomplished TV executive responsible for the launch of Fox and The WB networks, has passed away at 77.
- Leaving a legacy of mega successful shows, Kellner helped develop The Simpsons, Married… With Children, In Living Color, Beverly Hills 90210 and Cops.
- Kellner also helped launch the careers of Greg Berlanti, JJ Abrams, Jamie Foxx, Steve Harvey and more.
- Berlanti honored Kellner, stating “I don’t think there’s another person in the history of TV that can say they helped start two new major broadcast networks (Fox and The WB). Jamie Kellner was a titan and a visionary in our industry and yet he will be remembered by anyone lucky enough to work for him as an executive or as a showrunner as a warm, funny, charismatic, creative and kind mentor, friend, husband and Dad. He dedicated his life in TV to fostering and betting on generations of talent both in front of and behind the camera. I know I speak for so many others when I say my life was changed by the Camelot-esque home he created for all of us who worked at The WB. He will be greatly missed.”
- Before becoming president of Fox at launch, Kellner partnered with Lorne Michaels to buy the rights to the original seasons of Saturday Night Live. The idea was to recut the 90-minute shows into 30 minute episodes. The idea got him the job as the first president of Fox.
- Kellner retired at the age of 57 to pursue other passions. He is survived by his wife Julie, daughter Melissa, son Christopher, and grandchildren, Jake, Scarlett, and Oliver.