Veteran ESPN College Basketball Analyst Dick Vitale Announces He Has Cancer Again

After a multi-year long battle with cancer, the college basketball analyst has offered an update on his diagnosis.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that veteran ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has cancer again.
- Vitale, who was been with ESPN since its inaugural year of 1979, shared on update on his health, stating “My report on the Biopsy of the Lymph Node in my neck has arrived & it is cancerous,”
- The sports personality noted that he will be having surgery on Tuesday, exclaiming “I will win this battle.”
- Known for his trademark catchphrase “awesome,baby,” the analyst was originally diagnosed with lymphoma back in 2021. Months later, he received multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. In 2022, he was deemed cancer-free before receiving a diagnosis of vocal chord cancer in 2023. He underwent surgery shortly after the announcement.