Comic Book Illustrator Michael Zulli Passes Away at 71

The comic book artist known for his work with Marvel and beyond has passed away at the age of 71.
- Comicbook.com reports that famed artist Michael Zulli passed away on July 8th.
- Zulli, who was born on December 20, 1952, had a decades-spanning career as an artist and illustrator finding success in both mainstream comics and cult classic works like The Puma Blues.
- The Puma Blues was Zulli’s first published work, being a part of the entire series’ run from 1986-1989. Afterwards, Zulli would branch into mainstream comics as a writer and illustrator on issues of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Webspinners: Tales of Spider-Man, Star Wars Tales and more.
- Marvel Comics shared an X post honoring the late artist and his intricate illustrated contributions to the comic book world. Checkout the post below: