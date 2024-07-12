Comic Book Illustrator Michael Zulli Passes Away at 71

The comic book artist known for his work with Marvel and beyond has passed away at the age of 71.

What’s Happening:

  • Comicbook.com reports that famed artist Michael Zulli passed away on July 8th.
  • Zulli, who was born on December 20, 1952, had a decades-spanning career as an artist and illustrator finding success in both mainstream comics and cult classic works like The Puma Blues.
  • The Puma Blues was Zulli’s first published work, being a part of the entire series’ run from 1986-1989. Afterwards, Zulli would branch into mainstream comics as a writer and illustrator on issues of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Webspinners: Tales of Spider-Man, Star Wars Tales and more.
  • Marvel Comics shared an X post honoring the late artist and his intricate illustrated contributions to the comic book world. Checkout the post below:

