Screenwriter and Producer David Loughery Passes Away at 71

The screenwriter known for his work on Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Dreamscape, and more has passed away.

What’s Happening:

  • The Hollywood Reporter shares that screenwriter David Loughery passed away at the age of 71.
  • Loughery died in St. Petersburg, Florida on Tuesday from skin cancer.
  • Born on March 3rd, 1953 in Oak Park, Illinois, the screenwriter studied undergraduate at Ball State University and received his Masters from University of Iowa.
  • Loughery received his first writing credit on an episode of ABC’s Hart to Hart in 1981.
  • His film debut was on 20th Century Fox’s Dreamscape, which led to his sole screenplay and shared story credit on Star Trek 5: The Final Frontier.
  • His illustrious career took off, working on projects such as Flashback (1990), Passenger 57 (1992), The Three Musketeers (1993), and more.
  • In recent years, he took on the role of producer in films such as The Intruder (2019), Fatale (2020) and Shattered (2022).
  • He is survived by his wife, Mel; his mother, Joan; and his siblings William and Amy

