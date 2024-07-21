“All My Children” Actress Esta TerBlanche Passes Away at Age 51

The actress, who starred in over 100 episodes of the long running ABC soap opera, passed away at her home.

  • Deadline reports that actress Esta TerBlanche passed away in her North Hollywood home on Thursday.
  • TerBlanche was 51. At this time, no cause of death has been determined.
  • She was born on January 7th, 1973 in the North West province of South Africa. After being crowned Miss Teen South Africa in 1991, TerBlanche starred in Egoli: Place of Gold as Bienkie Naudé Hartman from 1992-1995.
  • After leaving the show, the actress moved to the United States to continue pursuing her career.
  • The actress is best known for playing Gillian Andrassy Lavery on ABC’s All My Children from 1997-2001.
  • Gillian was a headstrong Hungarian princess and cousin of Dimitri Marick. Gillian would later marry Ryan Lavery before her death in 2001.
  • After her character’s death, TerBlanche returned to South Africa where she opened a spa and worked with filmmaker Michael Kastenbaum on several documentaries. She also hosted TV shows.
  • At the time of her passing, TerBlanche was splitting her time between South Africa and California.
  • Her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, confirmed the news on Facebook, sharing “I can not believe I am posting this. It’s with a heavy heart that my friend and client Esta TerBlanche passed away Thursday of natural causes. An autopsy report is pending. I am still processing and in shock. Esta was a beautiful soul in and out. I was proud to know her and work with her. More to come in the days ahead. Thank you for the messages so far. If I haven’t gotten to you, I will soon… May she RIP with the angels that she is.”
  • Esta TerBlanche is survived by her ex-husband and goddaughter Barbie Ashley.
