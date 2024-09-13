Comic Illustrator Karl Moline Has Passed Away

The comic book illustrator was 51.

Karl Moline, a beloved comic book artist known for his work on Rogue, Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s spinoff comic Fray and more, has passed away. Announced on X Thursday morning by his CrossGen Comics’ studiomate, Ron Marz, he shared "In a week of awful news, there is unfortunately more. I learned that artist Karl Moline has passed away. Lovely guy, beautiful artist, one of my studiomates at CrossGen. Gone much too soon, deepest condolences to his family." At this time, neither a cause of death or an exact date of Moline’s passing have been announced.

Additionally, Marvel tweeted their condolences. In an X post featuring his artwork with the comic company, the studio wrote “Marvel is saddened by the passing of Karl Moline. An incredible artist, Karl’s dynamic and expressive style shaped comics here and far beyond, telling stories across genres and universes with ease. He will be remembered for years to come. Our hearts are with his family.”

Laughing Place sends its well wishes to Moline’s family and friends.